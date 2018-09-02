Live Updates: Ahead Of TRS Meet, Venue Left Soaking Wet After Overnight Rain

Telangana's ruling party TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samithi will host its one-of-its-kind "mother of all meetings" in the state at 1 pm today, some 25 kilometres outside the capital city of Hyderabad. The venue chosen for the meet is 2,000 acres of land - dubbed the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha - in Ranga Reddy district. However, overnight rain left the center stage and carpets soaking wet.
The meet commemorates the 4th anniversary of Telangana's formation and may provide a platform for K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, to announce the dissolution of the Telangana assembly to pave way for early polls in the state. On key agenda for the meeting, KCR hopes to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four years. TRS leaders said one lakh people were expected at the venue.
ప్రగతి నివేదన సభకు సర్వం సిద్ధం. వేదిక అలంకరణ పనులు షురూ.- TRS Party (@trspartyonline) September 2, 2018
ఇప్పటికే పరిసర ప్రాంతాలకు జిల్లాల నుండి చేరుకున్న వేలాది మంది రైతులు, పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలు.#PragathiNivedanaSabhapic.twitter.com/KUySRIDl5Q
The party has ensured that the meet is a grand success. Adequate security arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed at the venue chosen for the meet.
- We like to think of this meeting as a platform to present a progress card of our government to the people of Telangana
- We have had a practice of organising massive meetings or gatherings and address the people
- The chief minister wants to communicate with the people about development
- We are expecting over 25 lakh people to attend the meeting. Our main agenda is too see to that people reach there safely and leave from there safely
Big day for #TRS to showcase 'achievements' through progress report on four years of rule in #Telangana by @TelanganaCMO at mammoth public meeting to be attended by 25 lakh people; cabinet meet at 1 pm after which #KCR will make 'imp political announcements' at rally @ndtvpic.twitter.com/v1NtQEwYr6- Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 2, 2018
Overnight rain batters venue of Telangana Rashtra Samithi's big meet- NDTV (@ndtv) September 2, 2018
Read here: https://t.co/9fUZYuga2Spic.twitter.com/X6TlAu8ebK