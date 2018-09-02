Live Updates: Ahead Of TRS Meet, Venue Left Soaking Wet After Overnight Rain

TRS Meeting: TRS leaders said one lakh people were expected at the venue

Telangana's ruling party TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samithi will host its one-of-its-kind "mother of all meetings" in the state at 1 pm today, some 25 kilometres outside the capital city of Hyderabad. The venue chosen for the meet is 2,000 acres of land - dubbed the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha - in Ranga Reddy district. However, overnight rain left the center stage and carpets soaking wet.

The meet commemorates the 4th anniversary of Telangana's formation and may provide a platform for K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, to announce the dissolution of the Telangana assembly to pave way for early polls in the state. On key agenda for the meeting, KCR hopes to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four years. TRS leaders said one lakh people were expected at the venue.

Here are the updates of TRS' Meeting:

