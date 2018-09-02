Live Updates: Ahead Of TRS Meet, Venue Left Soaking Wet After Overnight Rain

On key agenda for the meeting, KCR hopes to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four years. TRS leaders said one lakh people were expected at the venue.

All India | Posted by | Updated: September 02, 2018 09:27 IST
Hyderabad: 

Telangana's ruling party TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samithi will host its one-of-its-kind "mother of all meetings" in the state at 1 pm today, some 25 kilometres outside the capital city of Hyderabad. The venue chosen for the meet is 2,000 acres of land - dubbed the Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha - in Ranga Reddy district. However, overnight rain left the center stage and carpets soaking wet.

The meet  commemorates the 4th anniversary of Telangana's formation and may provide a platform for K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, to announce the dissolution of the Telangana assembly to pave way for early polls in the state. On key agenda for the meeting, KCR hopes to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four years. TRS leaders said one lakh people were expected at the venue.

Here are the updates of TRS' Meeting:


Sep 02, 2018
09:27 (IST)
The TRS party posted images of preparations ahead of the meeting later today. "Thousands of farmers and party workers who have already reached the neighboring districts," a tweet from the party read. 


Sep 02, 2018
09:25 (IST)
20,000 police personnel deployed for TRS meet
The party has ensured that the meet is a grand success. Adequate security arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Over 20,000 police personnel have been deployed at the venue chosen for the meet. 

Anti-maoist elite Greyhounds, anti-terror squads have been put on alert. The state government has also deployed SHE teams in addition to regular state police.
CCTV cameras installed at venue.


Sep 02, 2018
09:23 (IST)

MP of Nizamabad and KCR's daughter K Kavitha speaking to NDTV on Saturday:
  • We like to think of this meeting as a platform to present a progress card of our government to the people of Telangana 
  • We have had a practice of organising massive meetings or gatherings and address the people
  • The chief minister wants to communicate with the people about development
  • We are expecting over 25 lakh people to attend the meeting. Our main agenda is too see to that people reach there safely and leave from there safely
Sep 02, 2018
08:57 (IST)
Sep 02, 2018
08:55 (IST)

The 2000 acre venue was battered by overnight rain leaving carpets and main podium soaked in rainwater.
Sep 02, 2018
08:53 (IST)
Sep 02, 2018
08:52 (IST)

Two days before the meeting, about 2,000 tractors carrying some 20,000 farmers were making their way from Khammam towards the meeting venue - about 300 km away - all draped in pink. 
Sep 02, 2018
08:51 (IST)
About 7,300 out of about 10,500 buses or nearly 70 per cent of the bus fleet in the state has been hired by the ruling party that claims they are making payments to the RTC, electricity and water departments for making arrangements and facilitating this meeting.
Sep 02, 2018
08:51 (IST)

The political meeting is happening about 25 km outside Hyderabad. Yesterday the entire city was dressed in party pink, with banners, hoardings, posters on every pillar, flags and even massive cutouts, to announce the mega-event through which KCR hopes to showcase the achievements of his government in the last four years. 
Sep 02, 2018
08:49 (IST)
The Telangana state cabinet will meet at 1 pm today ahead of what is being billed to be the largest public meeting in Indian history later this afternoon. 

September 2 is the fourth anniversary of Telangana's formation and the ruling TRS wants to showcase four years of its rule by presenting a report card of its achievements to the people.
