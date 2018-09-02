Amid Talk Of Early Polls, Telangana's KCR Showers Farmers With Cash Gifts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced insurance schemes and loan waiver for farmers

Will he won't he, is the big question on everyone's mind. A cabinet meeting prior to the massive public rally has heightened speculation of early elections in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao could announce decision to dissolve assembly and go for early elections, sources have told NDTV.

Even if the announcement does not come at the mega rally today, it is very clear that KCR is gearing up for elections before the end of 2018.

The Chief Minister has made major announcements for virtually every sector including the Rythu Bandhu or direct cash transfer scheme for farmers. Under this scheme farmers will get Rs 4000 per acre per season. The state government can now transfer cash to farmers ahead of the Rabi season. Out of Rs 12,000 crore allocated for this scheme, Rs 6000 crore has already reached the farmers' bank accounts.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in June, Chief Minister K Chandrababu Naidu increased subsidy under housing scheme for Dalits and raised free power limit from 50 to 100 units. At an outreach programme, Mr Naidu underscored the need for his party TDP, to win all seats in his state in 2019.

KCR has also announced an insurance scheme for Telangana farmers. And today he could announce enhancement of loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. As part of fulfilling promises made during the 2014 elections, he had waived off loans up to Rs one lakh, that cost the exchequer Rs 17,000 crore, over the last four years.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister while announcing 35 per cent pay hike for electricity department employees, stressed that he has not forgotten their aspirations and so they "should not forget" him.

Advertisement

Political sources say, KCR plans to enhance pensions for the elderly, widows and differently-abled in Telangana. He is also likely to raise doles for unemployed youth, and loans and grants for women enrolled in Self Help Groups.

Opposition parties allege the ruling TRS is nervous and that is why the Chief Minister is announcing a slew of measures and organising massive rallies.

According to estimates the additional sops could cost the state Rs 60,000 crore. "They have pushed the state from being revenue rich to revenue deficit," said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.

In the last few days, there have been mass transfers of police officers, from the superintendent rank to deputy superintendent rank and inspectors, something that won't be possible after an election code of conduct cones into force.

Sources close to the Chief Minister say, September 6 could be the big announcement day as KCR, a fan of numerology, believes six as his lucky number.