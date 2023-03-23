Ahead Of Tripura Speaker Poll, Amit Shah's Call To Ex-Royal Over Tipraland

Talks between the BJP and Tipra Motha earlier this month had reportedly fallen through.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, chief of Tipra Motha Party, on Thursday said the Centre has assured the appointment of an interlocutor over his party's demand for a separate state, Greater Tipraland, for indigenous tribal communities in Tripura.

The scion of the former Tripura royal family said Mr Shah assured the appointment of an interlocutor on March 27 in an early morning call, a day before the crucial election for speaker in Tripura legislative Assembly on March 24.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and BJP chief JP Nadda had on March 8 held talks with Tipra Motha leaders including Mr Debbarma over tribal welfare in the state.

"Woke up to an early morning call from the hon home minister @AmitShah to enquire about my health. He also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of tripura. I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me," Mr. Debbarma said in a tweet.

Opposition CPM, Congress and Tipra Motha had earlier announced common candidates against the BJP nominee for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker in Tripura assembly. A top Tipra Motha leader hinted that after Mr Shah's call to their party chief they might not put-up a joint opposition candidate.

The ruling BJP has 31 members and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), has one MLA in the assembly while opposition parties have 27 members comprising 13 members from Tipra Motha, 11 from CPM and three from Congress.

Opposition parties are confident that they would garner the support of three members from the ruling front to defeat the BJP candidates for both posts.