'No Fancy Presentation, Come To House': Trinamool On PM's All-Party Meet

Ahead of the monsoon session, PM Modi today sought a productive sitting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired an all-party meeting on the eve of this year's monsoon session of Parliament, seeking a productive sitting. The Trinamool, however, took a swipe at him saying his regular presence in the House was important.

"Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," PM Modi tweeted today.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi attended the meeting, apart from the floor leaders of various parties, PTI reported.

Derek O'Brien, who represented the Trinamool Congress later tweeted saying, "MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on COVID-19 from the PM or this government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor house of the House."

Today's all-party meet before #Parliament session.

11am-1.28pm: Leaders of Oppn parties speak. Urge GOI not to mock Parliament & discuss issues

1.29pm: HE enters

1.30-1.31pm: Photo Op

1.32-1.34pm: Last Oppn leader speaks

1.35-1.39pm: HE speaks

1.40: Bye (HE was there for 9mins) — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2021

Earlier in the day, before the meeting, the Trinamool leader tweeted saying the BJP government must not mock Parliament. Posting a bar graph on the fall in the number of bills sent to standing committees, he said "legislation is serious business" and it requires scrutiny, not bulldozing.

The monsoon session will begin tomorrow and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. On day one, the Prime Minister will introduce the newly-inducted ministers to both the Houses, as is the convention.

Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bye-polls will also take oath tomorrow.