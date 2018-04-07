Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Veteran CPI(M) Leader Attacked In Bengal

Mr Acharia was accompanying party workers to file their nominations in Kashipur when they were attacked allegedly by TMC workers. The 75-year-old senior party leader was reportedly thrown to the ground and beaten up with sticks. He was admitted to the intensive care unit. Other party leaders and workers were also injured in the incident. All of them are recovering at the hospital.
Condemning the attack, the CPI-M tweeted, "Widespread attacks by TMC goons on our comrades in Bengal. Today Comrade Basudeb Acharia, 9 times former MP was attacked today and had to be hospitalized. Protest and Resist! Save Democracy!."
West Bengal has witnessed sporadic violence over filing nominations to 60,000 panchayat seats for which voting will be held on 1, 3 and 5 May.
Opposition parties, including the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, claim the TMC is not allowing their candidates to file nominations.
In Kolkata, meanwhile, BJP leaders sat on a dharna at the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. The CPM is on a sit-in protest at the state election commission office.