BJP Leader Thrashed, Car Attacked In Bengal Over Panchayat Nominations. Video Goes Viral West Bengal has witnessed sporadic violence over submitting nominations to almost 60,000 panchayat seats for which voting will be held on May 1, 3 and 5.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The attackers, with scarves covering their faces, smashed the rear windshield of the BJP leader's vehicle Kolkata: A BJP leader was attacked by half a dozen men in West Bengal's Bankura on Friday when he arrived at the District Magistrate's office to file a complaint for the violence over filing nominations for the panchayat polls scheduled for next month.



The attackers, wearing helmets or with scarves covering their faces, smashed the rear windshield of the BJP leader's vehicle. He was thrown to the ground and thrashed when he stepped out.



The BJP claims the attack was carried out by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, but West Bengal's ruling party has categorically denied the charges.



West Bengal has witnessed sporadic violence over submitting nominations to almost 60,000 panchayat seats for which voting will be held on 1, 3 and 5 May. #WATCH Bankura: BJP State Secretary Shyamapada Mondal attacked, allegedly by TMC workers. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/RSgwJbHYCp - ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Opposition parties, including the BJP, CPM and Congress, claim the Trinamool is not allowing their candidates to file nominations. The Trinamool, however, says the opposition have filed as many nominations as them.



The parties have gone to court, to the governor and to the state election commission.



Today, violence has been reported so far from Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur districts.



Police had to fire teargas and rubber bullets at Nalhati in Birbhum district to push back alleged BJP supporters who pelted them with stones after trouble erupted over filing nomination for the panchayat polls. At least two policemen were injured in the brickbatting.



In Kolkata, meanwhile, BJP leaders are on a dharna at the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. The CPM is on a sit-in protest at the state election commission office.



