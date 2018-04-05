Bullets, Bombs Fly In North Bengal Over Filing Nominations For Panchayat Polls

Murmu's death came on a day bombs and bullets flew freely in Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district. The finger of blame was again at Trinamool supporters who allegedly launched the attack when BJP men went to the Raniganj Block Development Office (BDO) to pick up nomination papers for the panchayat polls.
But the Trinamool has hit back. A team of Trinamool leaders will meet the state election commissioner on Thursday and also the governor to complain about the undemocratic steps the BJP is taking ahead of the elections.
"The governor is being unusually proactive about all the complaints to him about the panchayat polls," senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said.
The breakup currently stands at: Trinamool 1614, BJP 1143, CPM 351, Congress 127, Others 200.