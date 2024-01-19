In Punjab, Several AAP, Congress Workers Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The workers were formally inducted during an event held at the party office in Chandigarh.

In a setback to INDIA bloc, several Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party and Congress workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, former MP Ashok Tanwar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday citing the reason as the alignment of AAP with the Indian National Congress for Chandigarh Mayor elections.

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections.

AAP was going to contest for the Mayor seat while Congress was contesting for Senior Deputy Mayor.

The date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held on Thursday, was pushed back citing the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer.

The announcement triggered protests by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had allied for the mayoral elections.

