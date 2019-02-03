Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi To Inaugurate BJP's Campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi to inaugurate party's National campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate party's National campaign `Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat` aimed at forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi today, Bhartiya Janta Party`s (BJP) national media chief Anil Baluni said.

The programme will be attended by BJP president Amit Shah, and Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Resolution Committee Rajnath Singh among others. The campaign is being launched with the belief that it will help party to connect directly with 100 million people, take their suggestions to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This campaign will try to reach the masses through various mediums. "Since last five years, we (BJP) have been very encouraging for the overall development of the country. In order to improve India`s economy, we have also succeeded in bringing unprecedented change by providing better standards of living to millions of people," said the official statement from the party.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed massive rallies in West Bengal`s Thakurnagar and Durgapur and said that the meaning of `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas` is evident in this (interim budget 2019).

(With inputs from ANI)