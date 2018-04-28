Ahead Of Kairana Bypoll, Hoardings Endorsing Government Schemes Removed

A team of officials, led by Naib Tehsildar Praveen Kumar, removed several hoardings, including those of the central and the state government, in Kairana, Un and Thana Bhawan towns.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu visited Shamli district yesterday to take stock of the situation.
The by-election will take place on May 28. It was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)