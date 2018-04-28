Ahead Of Kairana Bypoll, Hoardings Endorsing Government Schemes Removed

The by-election in Kairana will take place on May 28. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  Following the announcement of the date of the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana by the election commission, district authorities have started removing advertisements of central and state government schemes put up in Muzaffarnagar. 

A team of officials, led by Naib Tehsildar Praveen Kumar, removed several hoardings, including those of the central and the state government, in Kairana, Un and Thana Bhawan towns.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu visited Shamli district yesterday to take stock of the situation.

The by-election will take place on May 28. It was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.

