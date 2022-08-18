Ahead Of 'Gandhi' Screening In Hyderabad, 10 Children Fall Off Moving Escalator, Injured

The incident occurred at the PVR Cineplex in the city's Banjara Hills area.

At least two children were injured after they slipped and fell off a moving escalator in Hyderabad, Telangana government said.

The incident occurred at the PVR Cineplex in the city's Banjara Hills area when the children had come to attend a free screening of the 1982 movie 'Gandhi'.

Officials said the injured children have been taken to Apollo hospital for check up.

The screening was one of the program organised by the Telangana government to instill a sense of patriotism and understanding about the freedom movement. As part of the 75 years of Independence celebrations, the film is being screened in 552 theatres for about 22 lakh children.