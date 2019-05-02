Navy Deploys 3 Ships For Rescue Operations Ahead Of Cyclone Fani Landfall

Cyclone Fani is being seen as the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in two decades. (file)

As Cyclone Fani is due to make landfall on Friday, the Indian Navy has deployed three naval ships so that it can launch rescue operation after the cyclone hits the coastline of Odisha.

Cyclone Fani is being seen as the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in nearly two decades.

"Indian naval ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt with relief material and medical teams have been deployed so that they can commence rescue operation as soon as the cyclone crosses the coast," Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said several aircraft have also been kept on standby for immediate deployment to carry out aerial survey as soon as the cyclone crosses the Odisha coast to assess the impact of the cyclone.

"Helicopters are also kept standby for joining in rescue operation and for air dropping of relief material when required," Capt Sharma said.

Fani is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of the temple town of Puri, with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Other states on the east coast - West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - are also expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.