Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister's Big Social Security Pitch

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan is giving pensions to one crore people.

Less than ten months from the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has proposed a social security act to provide a safety net across the country. He was speaking at the All India Conference of Presiding Officers in Jaipur. Mr Gehlot had in December as well reiterated his long-standing demand for a pan-India social security cover.

Referring to welfare measures launched in the two UPA regimes under Manmohan Singh -- like the Right to Education, Right to Information, MGNREGA, and the Food Security Act -- he had in February last year asked the Centre to bring a legislation to give a guarantee of social security to people.

Enumerating the benefits of the proposed act today, the Chief Minister said Rajasthan is giving pensions to one crore people who are either old, widows, single women, or those who are in need. The Centre's contribution in that is for just about 10 lakh people, he said.

Pointing out that social security is a policy norm across the world, he urged the centre to take responsibility for needy families by bringing a social security act.

"We give Rs 1,000 rupees. Across the world, even in developed countries, we have seen that social security is given on a weekly basis. During Covid, we helped 35,000 people who were destitute. I have said 'koi bhookha nahee sona chahiye (nobody should sleep hungry)', and the Supreme Court has also reiterated that," Mr Gehlot said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be urged to bring a law on a right to social security, similar to the Right To Education, and Food Security Act.

Mr Gehlot, with a firm grip on a majority of party MLAs, has had bitter run-ins with Sachin Pilot, who is another aspirant for the top job. Mr Pilot has planned an elaborate mass contact programme, which is likely to run parallel to Mr Gehlot's campaigning, ahead of the state elections. While many observers saw this move as a challenge to the state Congress leadership, sources close to Sachin Pilot have brushed it off.

While the Chief Minister remains busy with the crucial budget before the election, Mr Pilot has planned five key "Kisan sammelans" (farmers' gatherings) across the state, riding the high generated by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.