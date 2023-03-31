Ahead Of Arvind Kejriwal's Assam Visit, Himanta Sarma's 'Coward' Swipe

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Arvind Kejriwal over his comments in Delhi assembly

Days ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's mega political conclave in Assam's Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Sarma has challenged Mr Kejriwal to come to Assam and say what he said in the Delhi assembly recently.

Mr Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi assembly that there are cases filed against Mr Sarma in other states.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a coward who is hiding behind the veil of immunity in Delhi assembly and uttering white lies," Mr Sarma told reporters.

"Let him say there's a corruption case pending against me outside the assembly premises and I will sue him in the same manner I did with his colleague Manish Sisodia," the Assam Chief Minister told reporters in Guwahati.

Mr Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to attend their first political rally in Assam on April 2.

"It's not important where Arvind Kejriwal has said, important is that whatever he told is true or false?" the AAP's northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma tweeted, tagging Mr Sarma.

Mr Sarma's comment comes on a day when the Gujarat High Court fined Mr Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking Gujarat University to reveal details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.