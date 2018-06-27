Ahead Of 2019 Polls, RSS Asks Yogi Adityanath To Trim Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been asked to trim his oversized cabinet by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological mentor of the BJP. From the current 80 ministers, the number of ministers will be pared down to 50. Sources said this was one of the key agendas of the meeting between the Chief Minister and the senior RSS functionaries, which took place in Delhi yesterday.

Yogi Adityanath -- who replaced the government of Akhilesh Yadav following a sweeping mandate in last year's assembly elections in the state -- had initially formed a 45-member cabinet. It was expanded later for better governance of the country's largest and most populous state.

The two-hour meeting in Delhi was attended by RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi, which also discussed the matter of next year's Kumbh mela in Allahabad. The BJP is making careful preparations for the religious gathering in view of the next year's general elections.