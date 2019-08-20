Chopper Scam: Probe Agency Opposes Ratul Puri's Anticipatory Bail Plea

VVIP Chopper Scam Case: Enforcement Directorate has opposed Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate today opposed the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money-laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Sunil Gaur, after hearing the arguments of the counsels for Enforcement Directorate and Ratul Puri, said he will pronounce the order on the plea later in the day.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Ratul Puri, contended he was cooperating in the investigation and legal malice and vendetta was writ large in the agency's conduct.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, representing the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the plea, saying Ratul Puri was evasive in his replies to the agency during investigation and his answers were misleading. He said evasiveness of reply is a ground to seek his custodial interrogation.

Mr Puri, in his plea through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

On August 9, the trial court issued a non bailable warrant against Ratul Puri on probe agency Enforcement Directorate's plea.

Enforcement Directorate arrested Ratul Puri this morning in another bank loan fraud case.



