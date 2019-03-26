VVIP Chopper Scam: Defence Agent Who Knows 'Payment Details' Arrested

Defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta was arrested late on Monday evening by ED officials

The Enforcement Directorate or ED has arrested a defence agent from Delhi in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP choppers deal case, officials said today. They said Sushen Mohan Gupta was arrested late on Monday evening by ED officials under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mr Gupta, they said, has allegedly dealt in defence deals, including the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal. He will be produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi today.

Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and alleged British middleman Christian Michel were earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

The ED officials said Sushen Mohan Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has recently turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

"It is suspected that Mr Gupta has in his possession some payment details in the purchase of VVIP choppers and the link is to be unravelled," they said. He has, hence, been arrested, they added.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI and the ED have filed multiple charge sheets in the case and named former IAF chief SP Tyagi and his family members as accused besides others.



