VVIP Chopper Case: Probe Agency Seeks Rajiv Saxena's Bail Cancellation

A special court on Monday issued a notice to Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking cancellation of his bail for allegedly non-co-operation in the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate through its counsel Naveen Kumar Matta submitted in the Rouse Avenue Court here that Mr Saxena was not cooperating in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper scam case.

Hearing the Enforcement Directorate's petition, Judge Arvind Kumar sought Mr Saxena's response and posted the matter for July 18.

Mr Saxena had last week received summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, asking him to join the probe.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Mr Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment.

During the proceeding in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, had contended that certain new facts have surfaced against Mr Saxena pertaining to the "violation of the information technology and black money laws."

The apex court will take up the matter on July 17.

Sources had told ANI that the Enforcement Directorate was annoyed with Mr Saxena for his "incomplete disclosure" of information. It may approach the concerned court seeking withdrawal of his approver status in the case.

A Delhi court had earlier allowed Mr Saxena to turn approver on the condition that he would disclose the details pertaining to the case.

Income Tax Department also carried out searches at several premises linked to him.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestlandamounting to Rs 3,600 crore.

