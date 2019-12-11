Agriculture Budget Raised To Rs 2.11 Lakh Crore, Says Centre

Mr Choudhary said that the government is committed for overall development. (File)

With an aim to double the farmers income, the Narendra Modi government has doubled the agriculture budget in its first tenure, said Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary in the Parliament.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde asked Mr Choudhary about the roadmap of the government on doubling the farmers income to which Mr Choudhary said: "The agriculture budget during the UPA tenure from 2009-2014 was Rs 1.21 lakh crore whereas the Modi government had increased it to Rs 2.11 lakh crore."

Mr Choudhary said that the government is committed for overall development and to double the farmers income.

Mr Choudhary said: "The government has made budget allocation of Rs 1.38 lakh crore for the farmers in the last one year."

Answering a question of another MP, Mr Choudhary said that the agriculture ministry is working to implement the government's agenda related to the farmers.

In order to double the farmers income by 2022 the agriculture ministry is working on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, organic farming and zero budget natural farming, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, agriculture market reforms, Kisan Credit Card, National Food Security Mission, contract farming and investing in agricultural sector infrastructure, Mr Choudhary said.