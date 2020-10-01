Agricultural Reforms Will Increase Farmers' Income, Says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal says India will create an economy where quality products are made within the country. (File)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday described agriculture reforms as a watershed movement for the farmers and said that the move will increase their productivity and income.

Addressing Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry's programme on "New World Order - Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he said that this will change the course of history for Indian agriculture.

"This will increase the productivity and income of our farmers. By unshackling the agriculture sector, opening it for greater participation of the private sector and new avenues will empower the farmers. Our farmers will have the option of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and sell in mandi(s)", he said as per the release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Parliament recently passed The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. All of these bills have also received the Presidential assent.

On Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Mr Goyal said that it opens the doors of India wider to global engagement, to get modern technology from other parts of the world so we can provide better service to India.

"We will also use the technology to enhance the domestic industry. Aatmanirbhar Bharat and being 'Vocal For Local' is intrinsic to our plans for the future. India will create an economy where quality products are made within the country so that we can become a self-reliant country," Mr Goyal said.

"Let us make India a country the world looks upon as a reliable and trusted partner. We need to increase our effort to foster the creation of sustainable infrastructure and new job opportunities to become a world leader in areas where India has comparative and competitive advantages," he said.

The minister said that the government is working in partnership with state governments and local bodies to identify and expand India's capability.

"We are also looking at making single-window clearance system a reality, a genuine single window which will make doing business easier for domestic as well as international entrepreneurs. Through the various initiatives of the government, we will together overcome the pandemic and make sure our slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is successful and earns the trust of the people of India - 'Sabka Vishwaas'," he said.

Mr Goyal stressed on resilience, collective energy and re-engineering of processes to overcome the difficulties created due to pandemic.

Lauding the Indian Railways, he said that 15 per cent more freight has been carried in the 29 days of September as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

"Yesterday we moved 33 per cent more freight than we moved on September 29, 2019. Freight trains are running at twice the speed. Freight and passenger train operations are being reoriented and We are now re-writing our entire time table. Collectively the Railway family has taken it upon itself to exceed last year's performance", he added.

