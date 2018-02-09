"Agree" With Sonu Nigam On Not Using Loudspeakers, Says Javed Akhtar "This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that loudspeakers should not be used by mosques," lyricist Javed Akhtar said

Lyricist Javed Akhtar said loudspeakers at places of worship should be avoided (File) Mumbai: Lyricist Javed Akhtar has thrown his weight behind singer Sonu Nigam in asking places of worship not to use loudspeakers in order to avoid inconveniencing nearby residents.



Last year, Mr Nigam had in a series of tweets condemned the use of loudspeakers at mosques. A Kolkata-base cleric had then threatened him.



"This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that loudspeakers should not be used by the mosques and for that matter by any place of worship in residential areas," Mr Akhtar tweeted.



Mr Nigam said Mr Akhtar's support for him is "well timed" as there is a threat to his security because of the issue.



"Javedji taking a stand is actually well-timed because, he perhaps realised that for the last two days there have been rumours going around that there is a threat to my security and most of the people in the industry did not want to take a stand in my favour, because of a lot of reasons," Mr Nigam told a news channel.



He said he is upset that nobody from the film industry supported him over the issue, but people were quick to come in defence of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the "Padmaavat" issue.





