'Agree' With Sonu Nigam On Not Using Loudspeakers, Says Javed Akhtar

Last year, Mr Nigam had in a series of tweets condemned the use of loudspeakers at mosques. A Kolkata-base cleric had then threatened him.
"This is to put on record that I totally agree with all those including Sonu Nigam who want that loudspeakers should not be used by the mosques and for that matter by any place of worship in residential areas," Mr Akhtar tweeted.
Mr Nigam said Mr Akhtar's support for him is "well timed" as there is a threat to his security because of the issue.
He said he is upset that nobody from the film industry supported him over the issue, but people were quick to come in defence of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the "Padmaavat" issue.