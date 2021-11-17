Woman, 72, Raped In UP's Agra, Accused Arrested: Police

The accused allegedly took the woman to a house and raped her, police said. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping an old woman, police said on Tuesday.

Police official Pravindra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against accused Vikas Sharma, while the victim has undergone a medical examination.

The elderly woman told the police that she was approached by a man with the promise of securing money for a job.

"The man said he was going to a wedding and that he needed a woman to make the confectioneries there," an official said.

"The senior citizen fell for the man's words with hope of earning some income," he added.

The woman said the accused took her to a house and raped her by taking her hostage.

The victim somehow got out of there on Monday.