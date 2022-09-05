Watch:13 Tractors Speed Through Toll Plaza In UP's Agra

13 sand-laden tractors pass through the toll gate in the 53-second clip

A shocking video of 13 sand-laden tractors speeding through a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has sparked criticism of the law and order situation under the Yogi Adityanath government.

The CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI show the 13 tractors go through the toll gates without caring to stop and pay the toll tax. The barrier is repeatedly flung open as the tractors pass at high speed. Toll tax staff are seen trying to stop the vehicles with sticks, but to no avail. The barrier is damaged by the repeated impact of the speeding vehicles.

ये है भाजपा और रेत माफ़िया के डबल इंजन की दबंगई!



भाजपा सरकार के बैरियर भी उनकी ही तरह दिखावटी हैं। pic.twitter.com/38Gj9C1lf2 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 4, 2022

Sharing the 53-second video clip, which has now gone viral, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said it shows the "audacity" of the "double engine" of the BJP and the sand mafia. The "double engine" reference is an apparent dig at the BJP's poll slogan through which it urges voters to elect BJP both at the centre and their states for rapid development.

"The barriers of the BJP government are as fake as them," Mr Yadav added.

Police said a case has been registered and some of those driving the vehicles have been arrested. "Almost all of them are related to Dholpur (in Rajasthan). They are being identified. We have also sought Dholpur police's help. Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and their property will be seized," said senior officer Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The officer said 51 trucks were seized last week and cases of damage to public property were filed. "Perhaps due to that, they were not getting an opportunity to move. So, some people used hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza," he added.