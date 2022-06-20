Jams At Delhi Borders Amid Checks Over Bharat Bandh, 'Agnipath' Protests

Bharat Bandh Agnipath Scheme: Traffic has been disrupted at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Monday saw heavy traffic jams following a call for Bharat Bandh against the military recruitment scheme- Agnipath- by some organisations.

A massive jam was seen on the expressway near the Sarhaul border as Delhi Police checked vehicles. The organisations have demanded a rollback of the scheme.

Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/1VCo5RcHAJ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Opposition parties, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, will stage protests against the Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today. In Faridabad and Noida, prohibitory orders have been imposed that prohibit the assembly of four or more persons.

#WATCH | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme



ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police." pic.twitter.com/SczgaxTn3W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022

Protests erupted in several states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana during the past four days against Centre's Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years in the armed forces for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

The protests have been violent in some parts of the country resulting in the railways cancelling at least 483 trains on Sunday.

The government has stood its ground over the scheme. The three services of the military came out with a broad schedule of enrollment under the new policy yesterday.