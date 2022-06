Precautionary measures are being taken in many states ahead of today's Bharat Bandh call given by armed forces aspirants who are protesting against the Agnipath scheme. The government has ruled out a rollback of the scheme.

As many as 483 train services were cancelled due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 'Agnipath' Protests: