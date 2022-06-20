'Agnipath': Army Announces First Recruitment Round, Registration From Next Month

The Agnipath recruitment scheme was announced on June 14, and has seen violent opposition since.

Even as protests and promises continue amid a controversy over the Agnipath defence recruitment policy, the Indian Army has issued a notification for the first round of recruitment. Registration for the recruitment rallies begins from July, said the notification issued on Monday.

This came amid a 'Bharat Bandh' called by the protesters that led to massive traffic jams and closure of markets in several parts of the country, including Delhi. The protesting aspirants have been decrying the four-year job scheme for it does not provide for any service guarantee after the four years, nor does it carry any pension or gratuity. Only up to 25 per cent of the recruits under the Agnipath scheme — called 'Agniveers' — may be chosen for the regular 15-year service that carries pensionary benefits.

The notification shows that Agnipath remains the only entry point for soldiers into the Indian Army, except technical cadres of the medical branch. Agniveer will be a distinct rank, says the notification. The plan is to hire around 45,000 recruits in the first year across the three services.

Protests had erupted in several states right after June 14, when the scheme was announced for recruitment of soldiers in all three services from the 17.5-21 age bracket. The government later relaxed the upper age limit by two years, acknowledging that many aspirants became overage during a halt on recruitment since the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three services of the military had on Sunday come out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the scheme and said that those who indulged in violence will not be inducted.

The Indian Army is the first of the three services to issue a notification. The document says the Agniveer's pay is "a composite package" and "he will not be eligible for any Dearness Allowance and Military Service Pay". The Agniveer soldier "will get applicable Risk & Hardship, Ration, Dress and Travel allowances". They will get life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period, it adds.

Meanwhile, more than 500 trains were cancelled on Monday in view of the Bharat Bandh call in parts of the country. The railways has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting by the protesters over the last week.

In Haryana, a group of armed forces aspirants blocked roads in Fatehabad and Rohtak. Security has been stepped up at several locations in Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Rajasthan, too. Uttar Pradesh Police said strict action will be taken against those found involved in jeopardising peace. In Punjab, the police have been asked to monitor the activities of social media groups which are allegedly spreading misinformation about the scheme.

Congress leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express solidarity with the aspirants.

The government has announced several measures to try and address the protesters' anxieties.

The Home Ministry has already decided to give three years of age relaxation and a 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

While those who join after Class 10 will get a Class 12 certificate at the end of four years, an easier three-year bachelor's degree after the four-year service has been announced for those who already have passed Class 12.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are also working on plans to induct Agniveers. Some business group owners also tweeted that they would induct these recruits.