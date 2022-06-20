'Agniveer' Recruitment Starts Soon: What They'll Get, How To Apply

The 'Agnipath' scheme was unveiled by the government last week.

The Indian Army today issued a notification that the registration under the 'Agnipath' military defence scheme will start next month. The 'Agnipath' scheme, which was unveiled by the government last week, aims to bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 into the armed forces for a four-year tenure. The BJP has come under fire with hundreds of potential recruits protesting against the shorter tenure.

Agnipath recruitment scheme: How to apply and qualifications

The Indian Army today said that the online registration for the Agnipath scheme can be done on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Under the new scheme, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. The Centre has announced a concession for recruitment in 2022 and extended the upper age limit to 23.

In its notification, the Indian Army said that class 10 pass with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject are mandatory for the general duty applicants.

For those applying for positions of clerk or storekeeper (Technical), Class 12 in any stream is required with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent in each subject.

For this cadre, 50 per cent marks in English and Maths/Accounts/Book-Keeping are mandatory.

What the Agniveers will get

The Army said that Agnipath recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950.

Their service will commence from the date of enrolment. 'Agniveers' would get a form rank in the Army, different from any other ranks.

Their pay, allowances, and allied benefits would be as follows:

Year 1: Rs 30,000 plus applicable allowances

Year 2: Rs 33,000 and applicable allowances

Year 3: Rs 36,500, plus applicable allowances

Year 4: Rs 40,000 and applicable allowances.

The 'Agniveers' will be eligible for 30 days leave in a year as against 90 days for those in regular service. Medical leave will be granted based on medical advice.

