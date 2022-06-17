Gurgaon Bans Large Gatherings Amid 'Agnipath' Protests In Haryana

'Agnipath' protests: Gurgaon has banned large gatherings

The Gurgaon administration has banned large gatherings amid spiralling protests by military aspirants against the new recruitment policy, Agnipath.

Apart from Palwal, which saw violence yesterday and where mobile internet and SMS were snapped for 24 hours, Faridabad's Ballabhgarh also faces connectivity blackout for 24 hours.

Services that have been snapped include mobile internet, SMS including bulk messages but excluding banking and mobile recharge, and dongles based on mobile network.

The authorities said the move would help in maintaining law and order and prevent people from spreading rumours.