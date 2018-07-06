Agartala-Deoghar Express Flagged Off To Ease Journey Of Devotees

Agartala-Deoghar Express would cover 1,462 km distance in 39 hours.

Union Minister Rajen Gohain and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today jointly flagged off the Agartala-Deoghar Express to ease the journey of devotees visit the pilgrim town of Deoghar.



Mr Gohain, Union Minister of State for Railways, said in his address that the train would help devotees of Anukulchandra visit their Guru's ashram at Deoghar, in Jharkhand, also famous for Baidyanath temple.



Mr Gohain said the train would be proposed to be named the 'Satsang Express' after 'Satsang', the institution founded by Anukulchandra and the name of its head quarters in Deoghar.



Mr Gohain said railway services in the Northeast saw several developments since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power at the Centre.



Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gohain for the new train.



"The new train has been flagged off on the birthday of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Nearly 3,000 devotees of Thakur Anukulchandra start for Deoghar today on the train's debut journey. People have been waiting for this service for years. The central government has fulfilled a long cherished dream of Tripura," Mr Deb said.



Introduction of the train was the pre-poll promise of the BJP in Tripura which has around 17 lakh followers of Anukulchandra, a senior Satsang leader said.



