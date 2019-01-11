After Bengal And Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Withdraws Free Pass To CBI

The move comes when PM Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief. (File)

After West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Congress-led Chhattisgarh has also withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state, officials said today.

The move comes on a day when a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief and posted him as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards after an enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission accused him of corruption.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-headed state government has written to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Personnel asking them to direct the CBI not to register fresh cases in the state, the officials said citing an official statement.

The CBI will now require permission of the state government to conduct raids and probes in Chhattisgarh, they said.

The Chhattisgarh government in 2001 had given general permission to the CBI, the officials said.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh governments last year withdrew the general consent accorded to the CBI.

The withdrawal of general consent will not have any impact on the cases already being probed by the CBI, a Personnel Ministry official in Delhi said.