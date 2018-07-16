After Waterlogging At Konark Sun Temple, Odisha Seeks Centre's Help

The 13th century Sun Temple of Konark is a world heritage site

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today asked the Centre to take quick steps to save the 13th century Sun Temple of Konark by ensuring proper drainage of water on a permanent basis at the world heritage monument.

The temple complex has been facing a perpetual problem of water logging causing inconvenience to visiting tourists as well as hurting the emotions of people, Mr Patnaik said in a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma.

"It is now imperative to take up the measures to drain out water from the temple premises for enhancing the longevity of the temple complex as well to facilitate the visitors to witness the glory and grandeur of the standing 13th century edifice," he said.

While taking up a small-scale digging in 2003, an original drainage system was noticed, which might have served the purpose of draining out the rain water from the temple precinct, Mr Patnaik said.

The Archaeological Survey of India, the custodian of the temple, may be asked to take up immediate steps for proper drainage of water on a permanent basis, said Mr Patnaik.

"Considering the seriousness of the issue, the State government would be extremely keen to take up the drainage work, if Archaeological Survey of India gives due permission," the chief minister said.

However, what is important is that the flooding problem that poses threat to this World Heritage site is immediately attended to and a permanent solution is found, he said.