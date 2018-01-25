After Violent Protests Against Padmaavat, Karni Sena Says It With Roses

With distinctive orange turbans on their heads, members of the Rajput group were seen offering roses to movie-goers outside the Novelty Cinema hall in Lucknow, asking them to boycott the movie. One of the members even offered to reimburse cine-goers who have already bought their tickets.
Since the shooting of Padmavati started, alleged members of Karni Sena vandalised the movie sets, attacked its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, targetted movie halls and burnt vehicles in various cities.
The protests pushed several state governments to ban the movie, which was followed by extended litigation in counts. Ahead of the release of the film after several edits and change of name, the group vowed not to allow the release "come what may". But there has been no crackdown on them, given their political influence.
But since yesterday, the group has been facing harsh criticism following reports that their members were responsible for the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon, adjacent to Delhi. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court asking for action against the group following the attack on the school bus.
Today, the Karni Sena denied they had any hand in the incident. Its spokesperson Vijendra Singh said "Rajputs can never even think of attacking a school bus". He said it was a "plot being created by politicians, who wish to weaken our peaceful protest."