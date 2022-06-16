Agnipath 'Myths Vs Facts': Government Clarifies Amid Violent Protests

Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3 per cent of the armed forces, it said.

Amid violent protests in several states and bitter criticism from many veterans over the recently announced Agnipath scheme, the government today released a "Myths vs Facts" document addressing the most pressing concerns raised on the radical recruitment plan for the armed forces.

The most common issue raised by protesters is that the four-year duration is very short and their future would look insecure.

The government has said that those wishing to be entrepreneurs after their service as Agniveers will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. Those wishing to study further will be given a 12th class equivalent certificate and a bridging course for further studies, and those who want salaried jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police. "Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors," it added.

On whether opportunities for youth to serve in the armed forces will decrease, the document said it would rather increase. "In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple of the current recruitment in armed forces," it said.

Another concern raised by former army officers is that regimental bonding will be affected because of Agnipath. "No change is being done to the regimental system. In fact, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit," the government has responded.

On whether this scheme will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces, the government has called it a myth and clarified that the number of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3 per cent of the armed forces.

"Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks," it said.

It pointed out that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries "and hence is already tested out and considered best practice for a youthful and agile army".

Responding to criticism that 21-year-olds are immature and unreliable for the army, it said that most armies across the world depend upon their youths.

It also clarified that at no point in time will there be more youngsters than experienced people. "The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50%-50%, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks," it said.

Many have raised the issue that 21-year-old youth with professional arms training who might not have a job could be vulnerable to joining terrorist groups or "anti-national" forces, the government termed it "an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces".

Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives, it said, pointing out that even now thousands retire from the armed forces with skills but "there have not been any instances" of them joining anti-national forces.

Many former officers were upset that they were not consulted before this big move was announced. The government did not directly respond to the charge but said that "extensive consultations" were held with serving armed forces officers for the last two years.

"The proposal has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by Military officers. The department itself is a creation of this government. Many former officers have recognised the advantages of the scheme and welcomed it," it said.