After UP, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Passes Anti-Conversion Bill With 10 Years Prison

Forcing religious conversion will attract 1-5 years jail, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today passed by a voice vote a bill aimed at curbing forced religious conversions. If passed into law, it will include a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in jail and up to Rs 1 lakh in fine, with the burden of proof virtually falling on the accused and those associated with the accused, including organisations and institutions.

The Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 was tabled at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month.

"Under the new bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine," said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. However, if the persons converted belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, it would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a maximum penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

Those looking to change their religion will have to notify two months ahead, failing which the marriage will be considered null and void under the new law.

After he chaired a high-level meeting on the bill earlier this month, Chief Minister Chouhan had said that it will ensure that no religious conversion is carried out forcefully, or by tempting someone or through marriage.

The Madhya Pradesh government's move comes months after a similar law was passed by fiat by the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, several cases of alleged abuse of the law have surfaced.

Only yesterday, two teenagers walking home from a friend's birthday party in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor were ambushed, harassed and taken to a police station in an incident that ended up being filed as a case of "love jihad" under the controversial new anti-conversion law.

Several legal luminaries, including retired judges such as Justices Madan B Lokur and AP Shah had said the UP ordinance was unsustainable and must be nullified immediately.