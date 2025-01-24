Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

After Uber, Ola Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Rates In India

"We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
After Uber, Ola Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Rates In India
Bengaluru:

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Friday said it does not set fares based on a user's phone model, a day after global rival Uber denied allegations of differential pricing for Android and Apple phones.

Ola and Uber received notices from an Indian government consumer body on Thursday, directed by consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, following media reports and complaints that Apple users were charged higher for the same ride than those using phones that ran on Android operating systems.

"We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.

"We have clarified the same to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) today, and we will work with them to clear any misunderstanding in this regard."

Apple and Google have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ola, Ola Uber Pricing India, Ola Uber Android Apple Pricing
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.