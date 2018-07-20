After Hug, The Wink. Twitter Loved Rahul Gandhi Today

In the din that followed the never-before hug, Rahul Gandhi was seen turning to one of his cheering colleagues and winking.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2018 17:16 IST
Several channels gleefully played the hug and the wink

New Delhi: 

After his stunning bear hug for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi went back to his seat in the opposition benches in parliament and gave social media one more meme-worthy gesture - a wink.

On social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the son of jailed former chief minister Lalu Yadav, was among those who commented.

Soon, the inevitable happened. The 47-year-old Congress president was compared to Priya Prakash Warrier, the young actress who floored the world with her charming wink.

 

 

