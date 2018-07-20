After Hug, The Wink. Twitter Loved Rahul Gandhi Today

Several channels gleefully played the hug and the wink

After his stunning bear hug for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in parliament, Congress president Rahul Gandhi went back to his seat in the opposition benches in parliament and gave social media one more meme-worthy gesture - a wink.

In the din that followed the never-before hug, Rahul Gandhi was seen turning to one of his cheering colleagues and winking.

On social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the son of jailed former chief minister Lalu Yadav, was among those who commented.

Oh that wink my friend! Hit them hard where it hurts..Congratulations for unearthing their mines of lies & a fantastic speech @RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/lMlBFoYGwv — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 20, 2018

Soon, the inevitable happened. The 47-year-old Congress president was compared to Priya Prakash Warrier, the young actress who floored the world with her charming wink.

Oh boy, Rahul Gandhi can wink and that too better than Priya Varrier, hug better than Munna Bhai.

May be an Oscar is on cards!?!#Noconfidancemotion#RahulGandhi#NoTrustVote#RahulHugsModi — Gautam Joshi (@2203Gautam) July 20, 2018