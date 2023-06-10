After Supriya Sule And Praful Patel Named NCP Chiefs, Ajit Pawar's Tweet

Sharad Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party.

Moments after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar announced his daughter Supriya Sule and senior party Praful Patel as working presidents of the NCP, and other big changes in the party, his nephew Ajit Pawar, till recently seen as the strongest contender for the top post, congratulated the newly elected leaders in a tweet.

"Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of 'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes in front of the nation...' will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials," he tweeted in Marathi.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या २४ व्या वर्धापन दिनी आदरणीय शरदचंद्र पवार साहेबांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल आणि खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांची पक्षाच्या कार्यकारी अध्यक्षपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल, खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे, खासदार सुनिल… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 10, 2023

In addition to Mr Patel and Ms Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr Yoganand Shastri, KK Sharma, PP Mohammed Faisal, Narendra Singh Verma, Jitendra Awhad, SR Kohli, and Naseem Siddiqui have been given various important responsibilities within the party, he informed in the tweet.

Praful Patel will be in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Goa, Rajasthan, and also the Rajya Sabha. Ms Sule will be responsible for Maharashtra, Haryana, and Punjab.

Sharad Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a top NCP leader.

Sharad Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party, which was followed by dramatic protests by party members fervently urging him to take his decision back.

A party panel formed to deliberate on Mr Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.