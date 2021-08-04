Tarun Tahiliani Store Accused Of Body-Shaming Social Media Influencer. Then A Response

Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr Cuterus on social media, has slammed the door on people who body shame brides. In a long Instagram post, the doctor and content creator described her experience before her wedding when people would ask why she wasn't “dieting”. She said she had long wanted to wear a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani but his store in south Delhi allegedly body-shamed her, adding she is not visiting the store again. She also shared a few images from her wedding that showed her happiness and radiance.

“There is so much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too,” Dr Cuterus said at the beginning of her post.

Ms Narendra then went on to narrate how family and friends would ask her about “dieting” and some who would send her “slimming teas”. “Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta Tarun Tahiliani (Yeah, that was a massive shame, because I'd wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again),” she said.

The accusation prompted Mr Tahiliani to issue a statement on Instagram. After “due diligence” and finding out what had transpired on June 18, Mr Tahiliani said they reached directly to Dr Cuterus via Instagram to understand her experience at the store in detail but they did hear back from her. He said the store had limited stock due to the pandemic and did not have the size she was looking for. So, the store told her that they cannot arrange it within the timeline Dr Cuterus wanted. And this “cannot be called fat/body shaming”.

In her post, Ms Narendra said she went to designer Anita Dongre's store after her experience and the people there “managed to make a beautifully fitting, and genuinely lovely lehenga, all in a span of three weeks.”

Ms Narendra also said that before her wedding, “All kinds of weird comments were thrown at me about my ‘double chin' and ‘belly showing in the lehenga'”.

“Look at me, how happy I am. Double chin and all. Just look at me,” she said. The doctor added that the biggest learning she has got from her wedding is, “Enjoy it because happy brides are the best brides.”