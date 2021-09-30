After Punjab, Chhattisgarh Next Challenge For Congress? MLAs In Delhi

Why can't the MLAs go anywhere without raising speculation, Bhupesh Baghel asked (File)

The Congress, which is firefighting in Punjab, may soon have another conflagration on its hands in Chhattisgarh -- one of the few states it still rules. Around 20 MLAs from the state have been camping in Delhi since yesterday, ostensibly to seek more time from Rahul Gandhi for his coming visit to Bastar. But the visit -- coming in the backdrop of a rift within two factions of the state Congress over the Central leadership apparent promise for a rotation in the Chief Minister's post -- has triggered speculation about the party heading for a crisis in the state.

The delegation which reached Delhi are all loyalists of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who may lose the post if the Central leadership implements the rotational system, which the TS Singh Deo camp claims was the promise after the 2018 state elections when the party came to power in the state dislodging the BJP.

Sources indicate that after the tumult in Punjab -- where the party's tallest leader in the state, Amarinder Singh stepped down from the Chief Minister's post as the Gandhis backed newcomer Navjot Singh Sidhu -- the visit could be a tactic to exert pressure on them to back the Chief Minister.

Brihaspat Singh, the MLA from Sarguja who is part of the delegation, told NDTV that they are waiting to meet the party's central leadership.

"Fifteen or 16 MLAs have come here. There is a plan for Rahul Gandhi to visit the state for a function. He had accepted our invitation and we want him to allot some more time for this visit," said Mr Singh. "We are yet to meet Punia ji (Congress in-charge of the state PL Punia). We were tired yesterday and rested. We will meet him soon," added the MLA, whose group had reached the national capital yesterday.

Asked about reports that the group has come to officially back the Chief Minister with letters of support, he said, "This is not required. The last time we came here, we had informed PL Punia about our support both verbally and in writing. The situation in Chhattisgarh is not the same as in Punjab. No such thing is happening in Chhattisgarh".

In Raipur, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said questioned why the MLAs cannot go anywhere without raising speculation.

"If someone has gone there, it shouldn't be seen from a political angle. If a politician is going somewhere, it is obvious that he'll meet political persons only. PL Punia isn't in Delhi, how can anyone meet him there?" he added.

The demand for a change of guard in the state came as the government completed two-and-a-half years in June. The TS Singh Deo camp claimed that it was his turn at the top post in view of the Central leadership's assurance.

Mr Punia has repeatedly denied that any such promise was made. In August, the Central leaders had summoned both Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo to Delhi to resolve the feud. At the time, 54 of the state's 70 Congress MLAs had visited Delhi in a show of strength. But the situation still appears unresolved.