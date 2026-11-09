After Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur Set To Return To Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) is set to welcome another prominent veteran leader back into its fold in a key development ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur has indicated that she will rejoin the party on November 13.

Her proposed return comes shortly after that of senior Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, signalling the Badal-led Akali Dal's renewed efforts to bring back veteran leaders who had drifted away following differences with the party leadership.

On Sunday, Bibi Jagir Kaur told the media that Sukhbir Singh Badal would visit Begowal on November 13 and hold a meeting with party workers. She indicated that she would formally return to the party fold during the visit.

She maintained that she had never been against Sukhbir Singh Badal and described the Shiromani Akali Dal as her mother party.

"Akali Dal is our mother party, and it is the need of the hour to strengthen it," she said.

Her remarks come at a time when the Akali Dal stepped up efforts to rebuild its organisational structure and consolidate its traditional support base ahead of the crucial 2027 assembly elections.

The party's attempts to bring back veteran leaders assume significance amid the political challenges following the 2022 assembly election defeat.

Several senior leaders had distanced themselves from the Badal leadership over differences on organisational and political issues. The return of leaders such as Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur indicate a renewed outreach by the party.

For Sukhbir Badal, bringing experienced leaders back into the organisation is also part of the broader exercise to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, reconnect with its traditional support base and present a united organisational front before the 2027 electoral contest.

The Akali Dal is seeking to re-establish its position in Punjab's political landscape, where AAP, Congress and the BJP are also preparing for the next assembly elections.

The party's ability to bridge internal differences and bring back leaders who once played important organisational and political roles will remain a key part of the preparations.