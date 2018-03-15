After Pakistan Calls Back Envoy, MEA Says It's A "Routine Process": Highlights Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan calling back its high commissioner for meeting is a routine process.

Following alleged harassment of its diplomats, Pakistan



Amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan over treatment of the envoys in the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar held a press conference today.



Here are the highlights of his speech. "I am a bit surprised about the question about Pakistan High commissioner going back. It is pretty normal and pretty routine. I leave it at that. It is not a recall. It is very routine," Mr Kumar said at the press briefing.

"We are looking into the issues highlighted by Pakistan (on Pakistan envoy staff's car being followed)," he stressed.

"We don't wish to respond the issues through the media, but through diplomatic channels. We have taken this matter up several times. These things should be raised through diplomatic channels and we did that. We expect the issues to be resolved," Mr Kumar said reiterating MEA's stand about not India not using media channels to resolve diplomatic issues.

"We want our mission in Islamabad to function properly," he further insisted.



