After Pahalgam Terror Attack, RSS Calls For "Appropriate Action"

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, today urged the government to take "appropriate action" against those responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. One of its senior leaders went a step further and called for "strong action".

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sunil Ambekar told reporters that the victims should get justice and true justice will come when those responsible are taught a lesson.

"Proper and concrete action should be taken against those who are guilty of the attack and they should definitely be punished. I think the government seems to be taking some steps in that direction," he said.

"The way people were asked if they were Hindu and then shot, it is infuriating. The way they conspired it and attacked defenceless people, it should be condemned by all, irrespective of political boundaries," he added.

Expressing his condolences for the deaths of 26 tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, in a post on X, condemned the attack.

This is an attack on the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

"All political parties and organisations should rise above all differences and condemn it... the government should take appropriate steps soon to punish those responsible for this attack," he added in one of his posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and was back in Delhi this morning, has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the guilty to book.

Today, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a strong warning to those behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam, saying India will take every action to get those who conducted the attack and those who masterminded it.



Speaking at a programme in Delhi, Mr Singh said, "I would like to reiterate India's firm resolve that we have a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism".

"From this platform, I assure the people that the Government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate. And we will not only get those who have carried out this incident, we will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to commit such nefarious acts on the soil of India," he said.

Terrorists had opened fire at the famed meadow of Baisaran near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.