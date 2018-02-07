After Padmaavat, Now Manikarnika Faces Headwinds Over Facts Kamal Jain, producer of Manikarnika, said in a statement that they have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai's character and have consulted historians and scholars

Manikarnika features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role Mumbai/Jaipur: The makers of Manikarnika, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai, on Tuesday said the movie neither distorts historical facts nor does it portray anything objectionable. The comment comes after Brahmin outfit Sarva Brahman Mahasabha demanded the makers to share complete details of the film's story to rule out any tampering with facts.



Kamal Jain, the film's producer, said in a statement: "As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai's character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film's story depicts the same."



Manikarnika features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.



"The film doesn't portray anything objectionable about Rani Laxmibai and nor has the film distorted the history in anyway. The film showcases Rani Laxmibai in a most respectful manner and is an inspirational story which every kid and every member of a family would love to see. We as country would be proud to showcase the bravery, courage and heroism of Rani Laxmibai to the world," the statement said.



The makers have said they are open to sharing the script with "authorised persons" who have any "doubts" about the movie.



Suresh Mishra, president of Sarva Brahman Mahasabha wrote a letter to the makers, saying the film's shooting will "not be allowed in Rajasthan till the complete information on the historical ground of the story is made available".



The organisation has also accused the film producer for "tampering with historical facts", which Mr Mishra said will "not be tolerated and a massive protest will be staged in case their request is not paid heed too".



Not satisfied the clarification from the filmmakers, representatives of the Mahasabha have decided to call on Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday and submit a memorandum requesting him to take from the producers an affidavit which declares that the film does not distort historical facts.



"We want to ensure that any film which is being shot in Rajasthan does not distort historical facts and hence we want the state government to act accordingly," Mr Mishra said.



He said a representative board of the Mahasabha would meet the Governor and request the Rajasthan government to make arrangements for obtaining an affidavit from the producers, outlining the storyline of the film and also confirming that it did not tamper with the historical facts.



The news about Manikarnika comes soon after Padmaavat emerged successful following a long-stretched battle with Rajput outfit Rajput Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts -- a contention that the movie's producers had been denying since its shooting began.



Padmaavat was not allowed to be shot in Rajasthan after its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted in Jaipur. The film also did not release in the state.





