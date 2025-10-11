After Nobel Snub, Trump Thanks Putin For Praising Effort On Solving Crises

US President Donald Trump has thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for recognising his efforts in resolving global crises.

He wrote, "Thank you to President Putin!" and posted a video in which the Russian President said that Trump "solves complex issues, crises that last decades".

Putin did not comment on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win, but he did question some previous decisions, claiming the award had been granted to people who did little to promote peace.

"They've given Peace Prizes to undeserving folks. These choices hurt the award's reputation. The committee discussed the prize for people who have done nothing for the world. The prize lost its credibility," he said.

Praising Trump, Putin said, "No clue if the US President deserves it. He's working hard on long-standing crises. He's genuine about the Ukraine situation. Some things worked, some didn't. He's definitely trying to resolve issues."

Since the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Trump hasn't held back his disappointment.

Trump pointed out that Machado called him and said she accepted the award in his honour because she thought he really deserved it. "I didn't say, then give it to me. I think she might have. She was very nice," he added.

After winning the award, Machado said, "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

Before that, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on social media platform X, "Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace. President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives."

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.



He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.



The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

The Norwegian Committee has responded to US President Donald Trump's campaign to secure the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, saying it won't be influenced by political pressure.

Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes said the body makes the decision "only on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity," he added.