After Minister's Request, Production Houses Form Sexual Harassment Panels

Maneka Gandhi had written to 24 production houses to form anti-sexual harassment cells. (File)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said today seven Bollywood production houses have accepted her request to form panels to deal with cases of sexual harassment, and urged 17 others to follow their lead.



She also urged the production houses to submit a report about the internal complaints committee set up by them.



Last year, Ms Gandhi had asked Bollywood filmmakers to comply with the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013 and set up committees to hear complaints.



She had written to 24 production houses, including actor Mr Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Production, to form an anti-sexual harassment cell.



Citing a media report, Ms Gandhi said today that it was encouraging that seven production houses have accepted her request and complied with the sexual harassment law.



"I expect the other producers to ensure similar compliance at the earliest," she said.



