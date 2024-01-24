After Mamata Banerjee, AAP Says No Alliance With Congress In Punjab

The unity of INDIA opposition bloc has suffered back-to-back setbacks within hours, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declaring that it will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, shortly after Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee ruled out any alliance with Congress in West Bengal.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has shortlisted 40 candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. We are getting a survey done before finalising candidates," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said today.

The remarks came hours after Ms Banerjee's explosive announcement that there is no tie-up with the Congress in Bengal and any decision on an alliance at the national level will be taken after the election.