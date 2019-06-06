After Kerala Nipah Virus Case, Rajasthan Health Ministry Issues Advisory

Response Team in Rajasthan has been instructed to identify suspected Nipah virus affected patients.

Rajasthan has issued guidelines to all medical and health officials to prevent and control Nipah virus infection in the state.

The advisory on the direction of Rajasthan Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma was issued keeping in mind detection of Nipah virus cases in Kerala.

The minister instructed the Medical and Health Department to ensure all the necessary measures for the prevention and control of Nipah virus.

He also instructed the Rapid Response Team to identify suspected patients and take all necessary measures related to their safety and treatment. He informed doctors and medical personnel to provide guidelines issued by the central government regarding the Nipah virus.

He also talked about the need to spread awareness about Nipah disease as well.

The minister has appealed to those who come from Kerala to contact the nearby medical institution as soon as they notice symptoms like cough, cold and fever. He has urged the nursing staff of Kerala living in Rajasthan and working in Kerala to take special precautions.