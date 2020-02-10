



"4-Month-Old Goes For Protest?" Top Court Fumes Over Shaheen Bagh Death

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the centre and the Delhi government over the death of a four-month-old at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where the longest protest against the citizenship law CAA has been going on.

"A four-month-old child going for the protest?" the Supreme Court asked.

Four-month-old Mohammad Jahan was taken to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh by his parents almost every day. He died of severe cold and congestion on Januray 30 after being exposed to the bitter cold.

The Supreme Court took note of the incident after a 12-year-old National Bravery Award Winner wrote to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde over the baby's death. In her letter, Gunratan Sadavarte has sought probe into the infant's death.