A 12-Year-Old's Petition To Chief Justice On Shaheen Bagh Baby's Death

The 4-month-old's right to life and his human rights were violated, the 12-year-old student said.

Four-month-old Mohammad Jahan was a regular at the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi against the citizenship law CAA. His parents Nazia and Arshad took him every single day to the protest, and everybody came to love the smiling baby. On January 30, they saw him for the last time. The bitter Delhi cold had got to him.

Despite the child's death, his mother Nazia says she will not stop going to Shaheen Bagh. "We are ready to sacrifice the lives of our other two children if need be. We are determined to continue our protest," she told NDTV.

The words have shocked a 12-year-old bravery award winner, who has written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, petitioning him to stop parents from bringing their children to these protests. She has also asked for a probe and action against the parents.

"The rights of the young kid have been violated. The kid didn't know what the protest was," said young Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a Class 7 student in Mumbai.

"When I saw that a four-month-old has died, that too cruelly, because his natural justice was violated, his right to life was violated and his human rights were violated, I wrote to a letter petition to the chief justice," she said, insisting that even the government was to blame.

Mohammad Jahan's parents say he was never unwell. "We had been taking him since December 18. That night, we felt he was cold and after returning from Shaheen Bagh, I rubbed oil on him and put him to sleep. In the morning, he didn't wake up," said Nazia.

Every day, the family used to go to Shaheen Bagh as well as Jamia.

The baby's father Arshad, who makes a living operating an e-rickshaw, said: "It was for a cause and I never felt it was wrong to send him. I would tell Nazia if he stays at home he will be restless and cranky...he will ask for milk...so better to take him."

Hundreds of men, women and children have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh for over a month against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which makes religion a test of citizenship and which critics say discriminates against Muslim.