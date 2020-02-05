Bravery Award Winner Writes To Chief Justice On Shaheen Bagh Baby Death

Round-the-clock sit-in at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh began in December. (File)

A 12-year-old National Bravery Award Winner has written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde over the death of a four-month-old boy last week at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA. In her letter, Gunratan Sadavarte has sought probe into the infant's death.

"Participation of infants and children (in protests) amounts to torture and cruelty," reads Ms Sadavarte's letter as she seeks guidelines from the Supreme Court on participation of minors.

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a class seven student from Mumbai, received National Bravery Award on Republic Day this year. She had helped save several lives when fire broke out at an apartment in the city in August, 2018.

Ms Sadavarte has also sought action against organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest - Mohammad Arif and her wife, blaming them for the infant's death and violation of child rights and natural justice

The letter has been written over death of four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan who accompanied his mother almost every day to the round-the-clock sit-in in South Delhi, which began in December and has entered eighth week despite bitter cold.

The infant died of severe cold and congestion last week. His parents, Mohammed Arif and Nazia, live in a makeshift house made with plastic sheets about two km from protest site; they have two other children -- a five-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

The Shaheen Bagh sit-in has attracted attention from across the country in the protests against the CAA or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which makes religion a criterion for citizenship. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can become Indian citizens if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

Of late, critics, mainly pro-CAA activists, have attacked the nearly two-month-long sit-in on a key road in Delhi connecting to Noida. They say the protest has become a traffic nightmare for commuters.

Uproar At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Over Suspicious Burqa-Clad Woman

Commotion In Shaheen Bagh As Burqa-Clad Woman Raises Suspicion

A burqa-clad woman was whisked away this morning by police at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh -the heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - amid uproar after her presence at the site of round-the-clock sit-in raised suspicion.

The woman - identified as Gunja Kapoor - raised suspicion when she kept asking "too many questions", said eyewitnesses. Some protesters insisted on frisking her and found a camera. This led to an uproar and she was caught by the protesters. Later, police came to the protest site and took her away.

On being asked by reporters why she was carrying a camera, Gunja flipped and said: "This is not media's hot moment. Go!" She is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Twitter.

